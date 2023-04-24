Investigation Ordered After Instacart Driver Shot at After Arriving at Wrong Address
YET AGAIN
A prosecutor in Florida has ordered an investigation after a homeowner allegedly shot at a young couple’s car after the pair tried to make a grocery delivery but pulled up at the wrong address. The incident in a Fort Lauderdale suburb on April 15 was not initially going to lead to charges after the Davie Police Department investigated. Then on Friday, Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor said he’d contacted the department about the “very disturbing incident” to “request a full investigation and legal review of all of the facts, circumstances and evidence.” No one was injured in the shooting which left at least two bullets lodged in the car being driven by Waldes Thomas Jr., 19, as he attempted to make an Instacart delivery. His 18-year-old girlfriend, Diamond Darville, was also in the car. The alleged shooter told police that he opened fire after the car drove erratically and hit his leg, making him fear for his life.