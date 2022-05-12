Edison’s ‘Circuit Activity’ May be Cause of Fire That Destroyed California Mansions
INFERNO
Stunning footage out of Laguna Niguel has revealed the devastation left after a fire tore through Southern California. The blaze began Wednesday afternoon and burned through one of California’s wealthiest neighborhoods overnight. Though investigators have yet to confirm how the fire began, CNN reports that it originated near a water treatment facility, and Southern California Edison issued a statement claiming, “our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. Our investigation is ongoing.” Fast-moving winds carried embers erratically across the tops of palm trees. Footage revealed mansions reduced to charred frames or just ash while homes across the street were unscathed. No injuries have been reported.