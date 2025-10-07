Investigator Reveals What Caused Famous Daredevil’s Death

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Skincare professionals and dermatologists have used red light therapy for in-office aesthetic treatments for years, thanks to its clinically approved and FDA-cleared benefits. LED light therapy has been shown to address several skincare concerns, from targeting fine lines and combating redness to helping heal acne and fading scars. In the past, at-home red light therapy treatments have been bulky and not exactly user-friendly, but thanks to innovative beauty tech brands like SolaWave, you can reap the benefits of LED light therapy without booking an appointment with a derm.

Solawave is a leader in the growing aesthetic LED light therapy space, known for its 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand. A laundry list of celebs with envy-inducing complexions, like Sydney Sweeney, Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal, have reportedly used the brand’s rejuvenating devices. SolaWave’s compact 4-in-1 Facial Wand is the brand’s hero product for a good reason—it’s a quadruple threat.

The multifunctional skincare tool is engineered with five LEDs that emit 660nm of red light on the bar to address redness, fine lines, and sagging skin, along with microcurrent technology, heat, and vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff. Right now, you can score the coveted device for a whopping 35 percent off.

If you’re looking for a hands-free, full-face red light therapy mask, its bestselling Red Light Therapy Mask for Face is 35 percent off as well. Designed with medical-grade silicone, this device comfortably contours to your face, allowing the red light therapy (630nm) and near-infrared light therapy (830nm) to penetrate deeply.

