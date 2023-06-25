Investigators Examine Recordings From Titan Sub’s Mothership: Report
POLAR PRINCE
The U.S. Coast Guard is opening an investigation into the headline-grabbing Titan submersible disaster, the agency announced Sunday. The probe will include an analysis of wreckage from the vessel, as well as interviews with witnesses and sources and even an examination of information from the submersible’s mothership, according to CNN. Included in the ship’s data are voice recordings from the bridge during the crucial moments after it lost contact with the minivan-sized vessel, the network reported. Canadian investigators took custody of the evidence Saturday. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also said they were looking into the incident—as part of its probe of the incident to determine whether “criminal, federal, or provincial laws may possibly have been broken.”