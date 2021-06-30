Investigators Homing In On Trump Organization’s Culture of Cash Bonuses, Says Report
MAKING IT RAIN
Criminal charges against the Trump Organization could come down as soon as this week and, according to CNN, one area of keen interest is the company’s alleged use of cash bonuses to avoid paying taxes. While the network reports that it’s not clear who was rewarded in cash, or how much they were given, the payments are said to be a key part of the investigation into whether executives and the former president’s company failed to pay sufficient taxes on the benefits given out on top of base salaries. The Trump Organization has been under a joint investigation from the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York attorney general’s office for two years. On Monday, attorneys for the company reportedly met with prosecutors in a last-ditch attempt to persuade them not to go forward with charges. Donald Trump said in a Monday statement that his dealings are “standard practice throughout the U.S. business community, and in no way a crime.”