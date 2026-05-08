Investigators Make Ruling After Bone Found Near Nancy Guthrie’s Home
Investigators have issued a statement after a human bone was discovered near the home of Nancy Guthrie, 84. The remains were found on Thursday by a livestreamer searching for clues relating to Guthrie’s disappearance. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office later identified it as an ancient human bone. “This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding: “This is not a criminal investigation.” Guthrie, who is the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson, Arizona, home and was reported missing by her family on February 1. Doorbell camera footage captured a masked man armed with a gun standing at her front door before her disappearance. No suspects have been officially named or charged in connection with the investigation. In April, investigators sent a DNA hair sample discovered near Guthrie’s home to an FBI laboratory for testing, describing the evidence as “potentially critical.” Savannah, who returned to her co-hosting role in April after a two-month hiatus, abruptly exited Wednesday’s taping of the Today show early without explanation. Sources told Page Six the departure had “nothing to do with her mom” and that the host had a prior appointment.