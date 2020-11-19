Investigators Prepping to Sue Facebook for Swallowing Instagram and WhatsApp, Says Report
GIANT SLAYER
Facebook is bracing for the toughest regulatory battle in its history. According to the Washington Post, state and federal investigators are prepping antitrust lawsuits against Mark Zuckerberg’s social media juggernaut that will challenge its purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp. The Post reports that the suits have not been finalized, but are likely to allege that the multi-billion dollar acquisitions have created an anti-competitive and overly powerful social media giant. State attorneys general are reportedly on track to file a lawsuit in the next few weeks, with nearly 40 states having expressed an interest in signing onto the case. The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly coordinating with state leaders. Neither Facebook nor the FTC commented on the Post’s report.