This Is How Project Veritas Got Its Hands on Ashley Biden’s Diary
TWISTING TALE
As federal investigators continue to probe the story of how Ashley Biden’s personal diary wound its way into the hands of Trump supporters at the height of the 2020 campaign, they’re scrutinizing the potentially criminal conduct of, among others, a donor appointed by the former president to a political post last December, according to a New York Times report. The Times’ investigation, published Thursday, traces how Project Veritas, the far-right activist group, obtained Biden’s notebook, which chronicled her time in addiction treatment.
The diary, described as “pretty crazy” by a Project Veritas “tipster,” was also used in an unsuccessful attempt to pressure Joe Biden into an interview with the group less than a month before Election Day. Allegedly passed to Project Veritas by Aimee Harris and her friend Robert Kurlander, previously only identified by the initials “A.H.” and “R.K.,” the notebook was picked up by Harris after she stayed at a house previously occupied by Ashley Biden. Kurlander, convicted in a 1994 drug-related money laundering conspiracy and sentenced to 40 months in prison, is familiar with Florida businesswoman Elizabeth Fago, a repeated Trump donor. Fago, who was nominated by Trump to a position on the National Cancer Advisory Board in Dec. 2020, and her daughter are two of several Trump supporters whose roles in the potential conspiracy officials are investigating, according to the Times.