Investigators Zero In on New Timeline in Nancy Guthrie Case

@legallyswiftie13 I was removed from a flight because I am deaf. When I went to rebook, the gate agents apologized for the flight attendant’s behavior. @Frontier Airlines please train your flight attendants on disability accommodations, specifically when somebody is deaf/hard of hearing. #deaf #disability #discriminationawareness ♬ original sound - ASHLEY’S VERSION 🩵
The phone number from the 1981 Tommy Tutone hit “867-5309/Jenny” has been given a new life. Dial it now, and callers are directed to a cancer support line. “Jenny, I got your number. I need to make you mine. Jenny, don’t change your number 867-5309 (867-5309),” the band sings. The number is routed now to the nonprofit, the Cancer Support Community, which launched the initiative with Gilda’s Club and health marketing agency Klick Health. The line receives over 20,000 calls a year for people seeking support “during the times they need it most,” the nonprofit’s CEO, Sally Werner, said. The initiative was jointly spearheaded by the nonprofit, Gilda’s Club, a cancer support organization, and the health marketing agency Klick Health. “If that little piece of pop culture can now help someone remember Cancer Support Community’s and Gilda’s Club’s Helpline and connect them to real people, real community, and real support, that’s incredibly meaningful to us,” the band’s lead singer, Tommy Heath, the band’s frontman, said in a statement. Heath, 78, has been diagnosed with skin cancer and has family who have previously battled the disease.