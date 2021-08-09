Billionaire Leon Black Accused of Flying Model to Epstein’s Palm Beach Pad for Sex
DISTURBING
Billionaire investor Leon Black has been accused in new court papers of flying a Russian model to meet Jeffrey Epstein in South Florida for sex in 2008, Vanity Fair reported. The model, Guzel Ganieva, filed a lawsuit against Black in June, alleging that he defamed her and raped her in 2014 before pressuring her to sign a nondisclosure agreement. An amended complaint details the alleged Palm Beach trip to visit Epstein, whom Black described as his “best friend,” Ganieva said. During the October 2008 trip, Epstein was still on work release after his child prostitution conviction.
Ganieva alleged that Black said he would frame her for drug possession if she ever discussed the roughly two-hour visit. “Black and Epstein were situated close to one another, each facing Ms. Ganieva while in almost supine positions, as if they were waiting for her to get on top of them,” the complaint reads. “Indeed, Black indicated with his eyes that he wanted Ms. Ganieva to come and lay in between him and Epstein.” Afterward, Black was allegedly “visibly angry with Ms. Ganieva and her refusal to submit to Epstein.” Black has denied ever sexually assaulting Ganieva, insisting their relationship was consensual. The model has claimed that Black performed certain sexual acts so painful she would lose consciousness.