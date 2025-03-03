U.S. News

Scorched Plots of Lands Are Selling for a Fortune After LA Wildfires

UNEXPECTED

Sellers in Altadena and the Palisades are asking for the same or even more than their properties were worth before the fires.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
Structures destroyed by the Palisades Fire on January 24, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California.
Nick Ut/Getty Images
Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Politics‘Putin Is on the Inside’: Shock as U.S. Caves to Russia in Cybersecurity Fight
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaRubio Melts Down on Air Over Accusation U.S. Is ‘Placating Putin’
Maurício Alencar
PoliticsIvanka Trump Shares X-Ray of Mysterious Foot Injury
Janna Brancolini
MediaCNN Calls BS on Joe Rogan’s Wild Trump Assassination Conspiracy
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsMTG’s Boyfriend Dresses Up as Reporter to Confront Zelensky
Nandika Chatterjee