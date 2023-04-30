Investors Sue Adidas Over Disastrous Kanye West Partnership
HOLDING THE BAG
Investors are suing Adidas over claims that the sports giant knew about Kanye West’s problematic behavior long before ending their collaboration, and failed to take measures to limit their exposure. “We outright reject these unfounded claims,” Adidas said in response to the lawsuit, adding that it “will take all necessary measures to vigorously defend ourselves” against the suing investors. Adidas could lose more than $750 million in unsold products from West’s Yeezy brand after cutting ties with the Grammy-winning rapper in October for antisemitic comments. But the investors say that Adidas was well-aware of Ye’s erratic behavior, alleging that former chief executive Kasper Rorsted and other management discussed his conduct at length years before cutting him loose and facing immense losses. Adidas called West’s antisemitic comments “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” when letting him go in October, adding that they violated “the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”