Give Your Skin an Instant Lift With This Age-Defying Face Mask
YOUTH, ACTIVATED
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There’s nothing more relaxing than doing a face mask after a long week, but a good face mask offers more than just a moment of self-care—it should also improve your skin. From pore-cleansing clay masks to plumping sheet masks, there are many different types to choose from, but for an instant anti-aging pick-me-up that irons out the appearance of fine lines while restoring proper moisture levels, look no further than Invity’s NAD-Infused Face Mask.
SuperNAD Youth Activating Facial Sheet Mask
Powered by Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) and plant actives, this super-saturated sheet mask addresses the root causes of skin aging, providing corrective and preventative measures. NAD is a rising star in the world of skincare actives because it helps to lift, hydrate, and repair the skin without causing dryness or irritation. In addition to NAD, Invity’s Youth Activating Sheet Mask is also infused with a slew of other notable skin-enhancing ingredients like snow algae, sunflower sprout, tamarind seed gum, and white snow tea to protect cells against environmental-induced damage and delay the breakdown of collagen. To reap its benefits, just leave it on your face for 10 to 15 minutes and let the magic happen. You’ll see an instant glow and notice a difference in lines, texture, and elasticity with continuous use in just a few weeks.
