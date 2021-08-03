CHEAT SHEET
IOC Demands Answers From Belarus on Sprinter Who Refused to Be Sent Home
Olympic chiefs have demanded an urgent report from Belarus on a sprinter who refused to be sent home before her heats after criticizing her coaches on social media. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has taken refuge in the Polish embassy, under police protection, after claiming that her life would be in danger if she was returned to Belarus. The 24-year-old had been due to run in Monday’s 200-meter heats. On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee said it had launched an investigation and asked the Belarus Olympic Committee for an urgent report. “We want it today. We have decided to launch a formal investigation. We need to establish the full facts. We need to hear everyone involved,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.