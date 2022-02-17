U.S. Skaters Offered Pathetic Placeholders for Medals as Doping Drama Drags On
COLD CONSOLATION
The president of the International Olympic Committee offered figure skaters on Team U.S.A. replica Olympic torches as placeholder prizes in lieu of the silver medals they earned, the Associated Press reports. Thomas Bach approached individual gold medalist Nathan Chen, Team U.S.A. skater Karen Chen, and others in a closed-door meeting to propose the consolation prize, according to the AP. It’s unclear whether the athletes accepted. The IOC has canceled any medal ceremonies involving Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old who led the so-called Russian Olympic Committee to victory in the team skate, after it was revealed she previously tested positive for a banned heart medication. Team U.S.A. took second place in the competition but may wind up with gold if Valieva is disqualified. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Valieva could continue to compete as it evaluates her case. She’s currently leading the women’s individual skating event.