Iowa Democratic Party Blames Result Delay on ‘Inconsistencies’
The Iowa Democratic Party is blaming “inconsistencies” in the reporting of caucus tabulations for delays in announcing the results of Monday night voting. “The app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion,” the party said in a statement. “The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take further time to report the results.” Results are being reported three ways: by an app, with photos of the results on whiteboards, and the tallies written on paper. The party said it needs to validate that all results match “and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report.” Despite the party’s insistence that the app was working, some precinct captains reported they had trouble using it to transmit their results.