Iowa Democratic Party Hangs Up on Caucus Official Trying to Report Results Live on CNN

Shawn Sebastian, a precinct official working the Iowa Democratic caucuses, took to Twitter on Monday night to complain about the lengthy delays to report the results to the state party. Sebastian, who is the caucus secretary of Story County 1-1, said he had been on hold for over an hour to report the vote totals, prompting CNN to contact him shortly after. While speaking to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer live on air, Sebastian finally got through—but not for long.
After a voice on the other end could be heard saying “Hello?” a few times, Sebastian attempted to continue the conversation while CNN listened in, all to no avail. “They hung up on me,” a defeated Sebastian sighed. “They hung up on me. OK, I’ve got to get back in line on hold. They just hung up.”