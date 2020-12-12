Iowa Dems’ Report Points Finger at DNC for Iowa Caucus Clusterf*ck
AN APP-OCALYPSE
A new report commissioned by the Iowa Democratic Party blames the Democratic National Committee for the the state’s disastrous primary caucus. On the night of the primary, precinct chairs across the state couldn’t submit results through an app system that the DNC made last-minute adjustments to. Then, back-up phone lines were so busy that people didn’t get through until the next day, delaying the reporting of the crucial caucus results. If the DNC hadn’t “interjected itself” into the Iowa caucus record-keeping process, things would probably have gone fine Saturday’s report said. “Attempting to graft an entirely new software element onto the back-end reporting system at the proverbial eleventh hour is likely always going to be problematic, and it was ultimately the cause of a major problem on caucus night,” the report said. President-elect Joe Biden placed fourth in the caucuses, leading to suggestions that the state’s antiquated process should be ditched.