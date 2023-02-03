Funeral Home Discovers Woman Breathing in Body Bag

CHEAT SHEET
Staff at an Iowa funeral home got a real shock when they unzipped a body bag and found the “corpse” inside was still breathing. The Des Moines Register reports that the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Iowa declared the 66-year-old Alzheimer’s patient dead on Jan. 3 and shipped her off to The Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory. That’s where staffers saw her chest moving and called 911. The hospital determined she was alive but unconscious and she was transferred to hospice care and died two days later. The nursing home is being fine $10,000 for the screw-up.