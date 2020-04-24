Iowa Gov. Announces Plan to Reopen, a Day After Biggest Increase in Coronavirus Deaths
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a plan Friday to reopen parts of the state, a day after Iowa recorded its biggest single-day increase in coronavirus-related deaths. Reynolds said hospitals may schedule elective surgeries and farmers markets can reopen from Monday, KETV reported. “It’s time,” she said at a news conference. However, she said the state would be reopened gradually by regions, and further plans would be announced in the coming days. Health officials say the state’s peak of COVID-19 cases is still weeks away but no public modeling has been shared. At least 107 people have died and at least 4,445 have tested positive for coronavirus.
White House guidance on reopening says that states should record two weeks of downward trends before starting to reopen. Reynolds also revealed this week that a tip from actor Ashton Kutcher led to the state’s $26 million, no-bid contract with a Utah startup to increase coronavirus testing.