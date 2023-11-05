Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Is Set to Endorse Ron DeSantis on Monday
HAWKEYE BUMP
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will officially endorse Ron DeSantis for president on Monday at his pre-debate rally in Des Moines, sources told The Des Moines Register. Though Reynolds supported Donald Trump while he was in the White House, she withheld her endorsement going into the 2024 presidential election and has quietly supported DeSantis, introducing the Florida governor around Iowa when he visited in March. DeSantis has even said that he would consider Reynolds for his vice president. Trump's campaign released a statement ahead of Reynolds’ official endorsement saying that “Kim Reynolds apparently has begun her retirement tour early as she clearly does not have any ambition for higher office,” citing her earlier promise to remain neutral on the race. Though it has happened on occasion, Iowa’s officials usually do not weigh in until after the caucus.