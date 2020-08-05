CHEAT SHEET
Iowa Governor Rescinds State Ban on Felon Voting Rights
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds restored the right to vote to many of the state’s felons Wednesday. Iowa was the last state in the nation that still sentenced all felons to a lifetime of not voting. Those who have served their sentences and completed parole will be eligible to vote under the new order, an estimated 60,000 people. Reynolds, a Republican, said in a press conference, “Quite simply, when someone serves their sentence and pays the price our justice system has set for their crimes, they should have their right to vote restored, automatically, plain and simple.” Criminals convicted of violent crimes and sexual abuses will be obligated to make additional petitions to restore their voting rights.