Iowa Gunman and Two Others Dead in Shooting Outside College Church Event

Read it at We Are Iowa
Two women are dead after a gunman opened fire outside a prayer event at the Cornerstone Church in rural Ames, Iowa, on Thursday evening. The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Story County Sheriff’s Office told reporters at the scene. Local authorities are not sure if the three people knew each other or what motivated the shooting, but implied that the victims were specifically targeted by the shooter. “Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims,” the Cornerstone Church said in a statement. The church will hold a prayer service Friday.