Iowa’s House Speaker Refused a Mask Mandate. So This Legislator Wore Jeans.
THIN DENIM LINE
Pat Grassley, the speaker of Iowa’s House of Representatives, has said he can’t force legislators to wear masks in the chamber. But, as one Democratic lawmaker found out Tuesday night, he’s willing to enforce rules on wearing jeans. As The Des Moines Register reported, Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell tried to protest Grassley’s decision by wearing jeans to the House floor, only for Grassley to refuse to recognize her when she attempted to speak. “You will not be recognized to speak for debate. You can continue to vote from the floor,” Grassley—the grandson of U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)—said.“They’re brand-new, they’re clean, they don’t have any holes in them. They’re not hurting anybody,” Wessel-Kroeschell said. “Not wearing a mask can kill people.”