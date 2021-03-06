Iowa Intruder Arrested for Filming Women While They Slept: Police
SLEEP CREEP
Police arrested an Ames, Iowa, man Friday for a string of break-ins in which he allegedly stood in women’s rooms and filmed them as they slept. Multiple college-age women reported break-ins near the Iowa State University campus since May 2019, according to a press release from the Ames Police Department, and one woman was allegedly assaulted in her home. Cmdr. Jason Tuttle told the Des Moines Register that detectives identified the suspect, Trenton Williams, after a woman showed police a video of him inside her apartment. Police are still trying to determine whether the intruder was picking apartments at random or choosing victims he knew. Williams was charged with robbery, multiple counts of burglary, multiple counts of stalking, and one count of intent to commit sexual abuse, among other things.