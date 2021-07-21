Iowa Child’s Disappearance Unrelated to Mollie Tibbetts Murder: Investigators
NO CONNECTION
Investigators don’t believe an Iowa child’s disappearance is related to the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts, KCRG reports. Xavior Harrelson went missing in Montezuma, Poweshiek County, almost two months ago, the same rural county where Tibbetts was kidnapped and murdered. Defense attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who was convicted of killing Tibbetts, have claimed that bombshell new information emerged after the trial, with two separate witnesses linking Tibbetts’ disappearance to a sex trafficking operation that also had links to Harrelson’s disappearance.
However, authorities have found no evidence linking the two other than the shared county. “That’s the only thing that we have come up with at this point,” Mitch Mortvedt, the assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said. “You know, we have nothing to indicate, at this time, that there was anything to do with human trafficking in Xavior’s disappearance.” Bahena Rivera’s sentencing has been delayed over potential new evidence.