CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Iowa Lottery Winners Get to Keep Cash Despite Wrong Powerball Numbers Posting

    LUCKY DAY

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Powerball tickets are seen at a liquor store, in Washington, D.C., July 19, 2023.

    Nathan Howard/Reuters

    Losing Powerball players in Iowa lucked out this week when the state’s lottery posted the wrong winning numbers for the game. Lottery officials said a “human reporting error” led to the incorrect numbers being posted for the Powerball drawing on Monday night, with the wrong numbers being shared on the lottery’s website at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. It wasn’t until 7:15 a.m. that the error was noticed and corrected. In a statement, the lottery said the initial, incorrect “winning” numbers would have resulted in prizes worth between $4 and $200, though it wasn’t clear how many people won. Players who cashed in winning tickets for the wrong numbers in the roughly seven-hour window will be allowed to keep their prizes. The correct numbers from Monday’s Powerball drawing were 2-21-38-61-66 and Powerball 12.

    Read it at Associated Press