Iowa Man Accused of Shooting Sleeping Wife With Crossbow
HORRIFYING
A man in Iowa was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his wife with a crossbow bolt as she slept, the Ottumwa Police Department said Wednesday. George Edward Dennison, 68, is also facing a charge of domestic abuse assault after the early morning incident. Detectives said he and his wife, Lillian Dennison, had gotten into a verbal altercation before she went to bed on Tuesday night. Around 1 a.m., according to police, Dennison shot her through the hand, with the bolt pinning her to her pillow. Officers responded to a call reporting the alleged assault, and Dennison was arrested roughly nine hours later. The victim sustained minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital, according to court filings. Dennison was being held at a county jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond Wednesday evening, the Ottumwa Courier reported.