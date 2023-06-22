Iowa Meteorologist Quits Over Climate Coverage Death Threat
‘LIBERAL CONSPIRACY’
An Emmy award-winning meteorologist from Iowa whose career spanned nearly two decades has quit the industry after he received harassing emails and a death threat over his coverage of the climate crisis. “I take immense pride in having educated the public about the impacts of climate change during my career,” Chris Gloninger, who worked at Des Moines-based TV station KCCI, tweeted on Wednesday. In July 2022, Gloninger shared nasty emails he has received from viewers on Twitter calling him “an idiot,” “DOUCHEBAG,” and “dumb son [of] a bitch” with a “worthless weather forecast.” “Getting sick and tired of your liberal conspiracy theory on the weather, climate changes every day, always has, always will, your [sic] pushing nothing but a Biden hoax,” one email read. Another email asked him for his home address and seemed to threaten him with “an Iowan welcome you will never forget.” Gloninger said he will now focus on “finding sustainable solutions and fostering positive change.”