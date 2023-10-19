GOP Rep: I Got ‘Credible’ Death Threats After Voting Against Jim Jordan
‘A BARRAGE’
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) said Wednesday that she received “credible death threats” after flipping to vote against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for Speaker of the House. The Iowa congresswoman voted for Jordan in the first ballot on Tuesday; on Wednesday, she was one of 22 House Republicans who opposed him. In a statement released hours later, the Iowa congresswoman said she’d cast her second-round vote for Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX) “because she has demonstrated great leadership this year.” After voting for Granger, however, Miller-Meeks said she received the death threats “and a barrage of threatening calls. The proper authorities have been notified and my office is cooperating fully.” She added: “One thing I cannot stomach, or support is a bully.” It was not immediately clear who’d made the threats, nor what specifically they consisted of. Jordan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the reported threats: “No American should accost another for their beliefs… Stop. It’s abhorrent.”