Iowa Senate OKs Child Labor in Pre-Dawn Vote
THE KIDS AREN’T ALRIGHT
Just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Iowa state Senate passed a bill along party lines loosening restrictions on employment for teens aged 14 to 16. The bill, which passed in a 32-17 vote with all Democrats and two Republicans voting against it, allows 14-year-olds to work six-hour night shifts, 15-year-olds to work on assembly lines moving items up to 50 pounds, and 16-year-olds to serve alcohol. “A workplace accident can happen in the blink of an eye,” Democratic Sen. Janice Weiner told WHO 13 Des Moines. “It takes mere seconds for a red iron beam to fall. Iowans should not be putting our kids, and they are kids, in dangerous situations.” Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Adrian Dickey defended the move “With this bill, we are strengthening and providing protections to our youth.”