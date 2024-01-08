Iowa Shooter Posted on Discord About ‘Gearing Up’ Before Attack: Report
‘NERVOUS’
The Iowa gunman who killed a sixth grader and injured others in a shooting at Perry High School last week appeared to post on Discord about “gearing up” moments before opening fire, according to a report. Dylan Butler, 17, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the attack, is believed to have been behind a Discord account with the name “took2much,” a Discord spokesperson told NBC News. The account shared messages saying they were at the school and prepared “for what’s to come,” posting another message around 10 minutes later saying: “I’m f------ nervous, I’m the bathroom gearing up.” The account also allegedly used a racial slur in a post two minutes later reading: “There’s a n----- in the bathroom, I need him to leave so I can assemble my guns.” The user took2much was also a member of a chatroom called “School Massacres Discussion,” according to NBC News.