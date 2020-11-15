CHEAT SHEET
Iowa State GOP Student Group Tweeted Call to Arms Over Biden's Election
The Iowa State University College Republicans tweeted a call to arms after Joe Biden was elected president—and the school is being slammed for taking no action. The Gazette reports that the group posted this message: “Everyone, you must arm up, expect these people to attempt to destroy your life, the elites want revenge on us.” The statewide federation of campus Republicans booted the organization over that and other tweets. Now others are calling on the school—which said it would only punish possession and use of weapons—to take action. “We are appalled that the Iowa State University administration has decided it will not invoke disciplinary action,” an open letter to school leadership says.