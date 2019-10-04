CHEAT SHEET
HORRIBLE
Iowa Teacher Put on Leave After ‘Sniper Rifle’ Comment About Greta Thunberg
An Iowa teacher was placed on administrative leave on Friday after making a threatening comment about climate activist Greta Thunberg. Matt Baish, a West High School science teacher, wrote on Facebook, “don’t have my sniper rifle,” in response to a post about the 16-year-old’s appearance in Iowa City. A Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman said in a statement that Baish has been placed on leave as they investigate the post. Thunberg led a student climate strike demonstration in Iowa City on Friday.
“We were made aware of the concerning content yesterday morning and the investigation commenced at that point,” Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas said Friday. “Administrative leave was enacted once things were confirmed, so to speak. The staff member has not been back in the classroom since we were made aware of the content.”