Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Doesn’t Want Anyone Criticizing Angel Reese
‘NOTHING BUT RESPECT’
LSU Tigers star Angel Reese on Tuesday gained an unlikely ally as she weathers a storm of controversy over her late-game gestures on the court during the NCAA championship game over the weekend: Caitlin Clark, the target of Reese’s trash talk. “I don't think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did,” the 21-year-old Clark said in an interview with ESPN. Earlier in the interview, she had explained, “I think the biggest thing is, we’re all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way. Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her.” Critics were quick to jump on Reese, 20, after the forward waved her hand in front of her face at Clark—making John Cena’s “you can’t see me” gesture—and pointed at her ring finger just before LSU snagged a 102-85 victory on Sunday night. Countering claims of unsportsmanlike behavior, other fans pointed out that Clark had made the exact same gesture earlier in the tournament without drawing condemnation.