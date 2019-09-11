Getting the New iPhone 11? These Are the Best Cases, Chargers, and Accessories to Get

The newest iPhone has been revealed and with it a whole slew of accessories. The new, giant camera means you won’t be able to use your old case with your new phone (it feels like Apple is doing this on purpose, or something) so it’s time to think about upgrades. From good-looking wireless chargers to cases that do more for you, here’s a handful of the best new iPhone accessories perfect for the 11 and 11 Pro.

Anker USB C Charger, $20 on Amazon: With great power comes great responsibility, or in this case, great big plugs. Normally, the more powerful the device, the bigger the wall charger needs to be. Well, Anker fixed that. This tiny wall charger packs 18W of power into the size of the typical 5W iPhone wall charging block. Grab full-speed charging to your brand new phone.

Catch:1 Wireless Charger, $80 at Courant: Speaking of charging, take advantage of the sleekness of the new phone with a sleek QI charger. The ones from Courant are wrapped in supple Italian leather and come in a plethora of sizes to charge one or two phones. There’s even one with a tray that you can set right by your bedside table to fill with earrings, lip balm, and more tiny things you may need at bedtime.

iPhone XR/iPhone 11 Amplify Screen Protector, $60 at Otterbox: With the upgrade in style comes an upgrade in the glass. Avoid scratches or cracks in your phone’s facade with a screen protector. This one from Otterbox perfectly wraps around the curved corners and patented notch of the iPhone and gives you peace of mind. The Edge2Edge option is precision-fit to your phone for extra protection.

iPhone 11 Pro Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Case, $60 at OtterBox: Another great accessory from Otterbox is the Otter + Pop Symmetry Series that combines the durability of an Otterbox case with the ergonomic properties of the PopSockets PopGrip. Choose from a handful of fun colors like Violet Dusk or White Marble.

Rugged Folio, $70 at Nomad: The Rugged cases from Nomad were meant to be worn down. Made from a high-grade polycarbonate body and wrapped in a Horween leather, it ages like a classic bag. The patina will develop and make your iPhone completely unique to you and your lifestyle. This version also features three card slots and a cash slot.

