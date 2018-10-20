iPhone XR Pre-Orders Are Available at Best Buy
EVEN SMARTER PHONE
The highly anticipated iPhone XR is ready for pre-order, and Best Buy has them ready to go. The XR, which features a new Liquid Retina LCD display, will cost you $749 if you buy it outright, but more and more carriers are opting for payment plans that are tacked onto your monthly bill. The XR is what the iPhone 8+ wishes it could be, so if you're ready to experience a bigger screen, faster Face ID, and more, this is the phone you need to pre-order. Plus, if you plan on trading in your old iPhone 7 plus or 8 plus to pick up the XR in-store, you can get up to a $275 Best Buy gift card.
