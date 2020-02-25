Iran Health Minister Who Played Down Coronavirus Threat Tests Positive for It
Iran’s deputy health minister—who on Monday denied accusations that the government was hiding the true extent of the coronavirus outbreak in the country—has reportedly tested positive for the sickness. It’s just one day since Minister Iraj Harirchi publicly denied reports that the virus had killed 50 people in the city of Qom, saying that if even a quarter of that number had lost their lives to the virus then he would resign. Iran’s health ministry confirmed Tuesday that Harirchi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has now been placed in quarantine. Meanwhile, hundreds of guests have been told not to leave a Spanish hotel after a visiting Italian doctor tested positive for coronavirus. The H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel on Tenerife, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, informed guests Tuesday morning that they had to stay in their rooms until further notice.