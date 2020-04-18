Iran Acquires Three Bomb-Carrying Drones Capable of 900-Mile Range

Read it at Reuters
The Iranian Army has acquired three military drones capable of carrying bombs and missiles, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said Saturday according to Reuters. The combat drones have a range of more than 930 miles and can fly to an altitude of 45,000 feet, he said, adding that they could monitor “enemy movements from a considerable distance.” The drones came equipped with bombs and missiles and were manufactured by Iran’s military industry with the participation of local universities, he said. Iran utilizes drones in its border surveillance in and around the Strait of Hormuz, which is a thoroughfare for one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.