Iran Admits Two Missiles 25 Seconds Apart Struck Down Doomed Ukrainian Airliner
UNTOLD TRAGEDY
Iran admitted on Sunday that two missiles 25 seconds apart struck a Ukraine International Airlines flight moments after take off from Tehran on January 8. Analysis from the black boxes of the downed passenger plane also shows that passengers were alive between the blasts. Iran has admitted that its Revolutionary Guards mistakenly shot down the plane as the country was on high alert after U.S. air strikes. Many of the passengers were Canadians, and an independent investigation is being carried out under the United Nations’ aviation rules. The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization Touraj Dehghani-Zanganeh said, “Nineteen seconds after the first missile hit the plane, the voices of pilots inside the cockpit indicated that the passengers were alive ... 25 seconds later the second missile hit the plane.” All 176 passengers and crew on board died in the accident.