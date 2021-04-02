CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Iran and U.S. to Rejoin Nuclear Talks After Three-Year Hiatus
LET’S GO ROUND AGAIN
Read it at Wall Street Journal
Formal talks will resume in Vienna next week for the first time since former president Donald Trump abruptly pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to the Wall Street Journal. The breakthrough came after weeks of quiet backroom dealing between European intermediaries and U.S. and Iranian officials, though no bilateral meeting between the two nations is foreseen. All parties of the original agreement—Iran, France, Germany, the U.K., Russia, China, reps from the EU and U.S.—will meet to hammer out two separate agreements, including one with the U.S. and Iran specifically to determine steps to return Iran to compliance and remove debilitating sanctions against Iran.