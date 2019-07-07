CHEAT SHEET
Iran Announces Increase in Uranium Enrichment Beyond Nuclear Deal Limits
Iran announced Sunday it will increase its uranium enrichment beyond the terms of a 2015 international nuclear deal, increasing tensions with Europe and the United States. The increase could be reversed if Europeans offer Iran relief from U.S. sanctions that block Tehran’s oil sales abroad. Many fear conflict in the region is inevitable as dialogue between Iran and Western partners deteriorates. Tensions were heightened when Trump ordered thousands of additional troops to the region, and worsened when Iran allegedly attacked two tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman last month. Trump has reportedly told his representatives to ease the tension with Iran by reiterating that the administration is not aiming to go to war.