Iran Begins Pumping Uranium Into Centrifuges, Breaking Nuclear Accord Once More
Iran will start injecting uranium gas into centrifuges, according to President Hassan Rouhani, which represents a major step forward in the country's ability to make a nuclear bomb. It's Tehran's latest move away from the 2015 nuclear accord which began unravelling when President Trump abandoned it last year. Speaking on Iranian state television on Tuesday, Rouhani said Iran would inject uranium gas into over 1,000 centrifuges at its Fordow nuclear facility. Those centrifuges have been spinning empty under the terms of the 2015 nuclear, which aimed to limit the country's nuclear program. The move will enable Iran to enrich uranium to the levels needed to produce a nuclear bomb—although Iran has always insisted its nuclear activities are for peaceful, civilian energy use. Some say Iran could produce a nuclear bomb within months, USA Today reports.