Iran Behind ‘Enemies of the People’ Site That Incited Violence Against U.S. Election Officials, Says : FBI
RED RAG
Iran allegedly carried out an online campaign to whip up deadly violence against several U.S. state election officials who refused to play along with President Trump’s baseless election-fraud claims. According to The Washington Post, the FBI has concluded that Iranian operatives listed more than a dozen officials on a website titled “Enemies of the People.” The list included the home addresses of the officials, as well as photos of them with crosshairs superimposed over their faces. Many of the officials had previously said they had not seen any evidence of widespread fraud, refuting Trump’s baseless excuses for his election defeat. “The following individuals have aided and abetted the fraudulent election against Trump,” the website wrongly claimed. Iran denied the findings, according to the Post, describing them as “baseless” and “absurd.”