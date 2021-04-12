Iran Blames Israel for Explosive Cyberattack at Top-Secret Natanz Nuclear Plant
‘TAKE OUR REVENGE’
Iran is already plotting revenge for a cyberattack that caused a destructive blast inside its heavily guarded uranium-enrichment plant on Saturday. On Monday, the country’s foreign minister blamed Israel for the explosion, which U.S. intelligence sources have speculated could set back Tehran’s nuclear ambitions by nine months. American officials told The New York Times that a large explosion had completely destroyed the internal power system that supplies underground centrifuges that enrich uranium at the Natanz facility. Iranian officials initially reported a power failure, but admitted Sunday that it had been the target of what it called “nuclear terrorism.” According to BBC News, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Monday: “The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions... They have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge from the Zionists.”