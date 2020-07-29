Iran Bombs Mock U.S. Destroyer in Strait of Hormuz Missile Test
YOU SUNK MY...
Iran obliterated a target made to look like a United States military vessel in a missile test carried out Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement to the BBC, the U.S. Navy decried the “irresponsible and reckless behavior by Iran” that it called an obvious display meant “to intimidate and coerce.” Iran’s military aired the drills on state-run TV. The dummy destroyer was made to resemble a real ship that routinely sails the Strait of Hormuz, and the test showed such force that the U.S. put bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates alert for an actual attack. “What was shown today in these exercises, at the level of aerospace and naval forces, was all offensive,” Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander Major General Hossein Salami said during the broadcast.