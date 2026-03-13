Iran Conflict Wipes Two F1 Races Off the Calendar
The escalating U.S. conflict with Iran is now spilling over into the world of Formula 1. Two highly anticipated Middle East races—the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix—have been canceled amid growing regional instability, according to Sky News. The races had been scheduled for April 12 in Bahrain and April 19 in Saudi Arabia. But recent Iranian drone and missile attacks across the region—including strikes near Manama, where many F1 team personnel would have been staying—prompted officials to pull the plug on the events. Security concerns appear to have made the decision inevitable as the broader conflict shows no signs of cooling. During a briefing on Sunday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, 45, warned that recent U.S. strikes were “just the beginning,” suggesting the fighting could stretch on. The abrupt cancellation came just days before a March 20 freight deadline for transporting equipment to Bahrain for the race weekend. With the two races scrapped, the 2026 F1 calendar shrinks from 24 to 22 events. The shakeup also leaves a five-week gap in the schedule before the next stop on the circuit, the Miami Grand Prix on May 3.