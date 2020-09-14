Iran Hatched Plot to Kill U.S. Ambassador to South Africa In Retaliation for Death of Qassem Soleimani: Report
PROXY WARFARE
The Iranian government has been considering assassinating U.S. Ambassador Lana Marks since this spring, with threats becoming more specific in recent works, according to a U.S. government official who spoke with Politico. Killing Marks, the ambassador to South Africa, is reportedly just one of Iran’s retaliation options in response to the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike ordered by President Trump earlier this year. Politico reports that Marks, who became ambassador in October of last year, is aware of the threat via “Duty to Warn,” an intelligence directive requiring American spy agencies to notify potential targets if their lives are in danger. Any violent attack by Iran would have the potential to significantly heighten tensions or compel Trump to respond with a show of force during an already hectic election season.