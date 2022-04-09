Iran Demands to Keep Nuclear Capacity as Peace Talks Continue
SPINNING HAIRS
Iran’s president said his country would “not back down” from its desire to develop nuclear energy, throwing a wrench into talks seeking to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. “For more than the one-hundredth time, our message from Tehran to Vienna is that we will not back off from the Iranian people's nuclear rights... not even an iota,” President Ebrahim Raisi said in a speech Saturday, according to state media telecasts quoted by Reuters. Raisi said the country sought to develop the energy for peaceful purposes, a position Iran has pushed in peace talks. His remarks came a day after the country sought for the U.S. to remove its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its list of terrorist organizations, but U.S. sources told The Washington Post it did not plan to do so.