Iran Denies US Claims They Were Behind Drone Attacks on Saudi Oil
Iran denied allegations made by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that they were behind a drone attack that crippled Saudi Arabia’s oil production on Saturday. In a series of tweets Saturday, Pompeo wrote, “We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression.” But on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi denied Iran’s involvement in the attacks, which have been claimed by Yemini rebels, calling Pompeo’s tweets “blind and futile comments.” In a statement, he added, “The Americans adopted the ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran, which, due to its failure, is leaning towards ‘maximum lies’.” Saudi Arabia’s oil production was cut in half in the attacks.